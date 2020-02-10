Skip Bayless: ‘The Colts are a better fit for Philip Rivers than he is for them’

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

There is no denying that the Colts are a great fit for Philip Rivers according to Skip Bayless. However, Skip says that while Rivers will like playing in their system, the Colts may not benefit nearly as much from his arrival in Indy. There is no denying that the Colts are a great fit for Philip Rivers according to Skip Bayless. However, Skip says that while Rivers will like playing in their system, the Colts may not benefit nearly as much from his arrival in Indy. 👓 View full article

