NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Tom Brady becomes big bounce back candidate with the Bucs

Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving corps and an aggressive coaching staff should help Brady return good Fantasy value.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sports Final: What Can Patriots Offer Tom Brady That Other Teams Can't?



ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss says it isn't whether the Patriots will match a big-money offer, but what they're willing to do make winning easier in New England. Reiss and Steve Burton also break down.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 03:47 Published on January 20, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Loss of Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman leaves big opportunity in Atlanta The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.

CBS Sports 1 day ago



NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, David Johnson joins Texans in major deal The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Ben Gretch breaks down what it means for Fantasy...

CBS Sports 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this