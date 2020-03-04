U.S. Open promises consultation over changes after French Open gambit

U.S. Open organizers have responded to the shock decision by their counterparts at the French Open to move the tennis tournament to September with a statement obliquely criticizing unilateral changes to the Grand Slam calendar.



