Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus in India live: Mumbai on alert

Coronavirus in India live: Mumbai on alert

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded its first Covid-19 casualty—India’s third —with the death of a 63-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Chinchpokli. Another patient undergoing treatment at Kasturba is said to be critical. Stay with TOI for all updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates

Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates 04:23

 Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Restrictive...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourist casually shares bananas with his wild monkey friends [Video]

Tourist casually shares bananas with his wild monkey friends

India is home to two species of wild monkeys that run free in the forests and cities, and congregate along roadsides. They are seemingly anywhere that food can be found, such as beside this roadside..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
India Battles -Coronavirus [Video]

India Battles -Coronavirus

India Battles -Coronavirus

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in India live updates: Mumbai on alert, first case in Kolkata


IndiaTimes

Coronavirus closes India's Taj Mahal, Mumbai to keep half its office workers home

India closed the Taj Mahal, its top tourist site, and the financial hub of Mumbai ordered offices providing non-essential services to keep half their staff at...
Reuters


Tweets about this

thewittyshitt

Wittyanand RT @timesofindia: #JustIn | One more person has tested positive for #Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France & Netherl… 11 seconds ago

thewittyshitt

Wittyanand RT @timesofindia: BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure e… 21 seconds ago

timesofindia

Times of India BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary mea… https://t.co/1qqBypmXdG 3 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India #JustIn | One more person has tested positive for #Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France & N… https://t.co/IWklLzswL8 4 minutes ago

gurujeet212

gurujeet Coronavirus in India live updates: Mumbai on alert, first case in Kolkata https://t.co/DSLTWTLRSp 9 minutes ago

HritikY66552570

Hritik Yadav RT @timesofindia: We are doing all that is possible within our limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support and assist more… 11 minutes ago

gurujeet212

gurujeet Coronavirus outbreak live updates: Total case rise to 138, S&P lowers India's growth forecast to 5.2% in 2020 https://t.co/9MZXDCqZOZ 11 minutes ago

HritikY66552570

Hritik Yadav RT @timesofindia: The death toll in the US from the new coronavirus passed the 100 mark on Tuesday after Washington state reported six new… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.