Laver Cup will go ahead despite French Open switch: organisers

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Laver Cup organisers say the exhibition event will go ahead in September as planned despite the French Open moving to the same dates as the implications of the French Tennis Federation (FFT)'s shock gambit began to reverberate on Wednesday.
