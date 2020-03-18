The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year contract, a source told ESPN's Todd Archer.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Danté R. Proctor Jr RT @DavidMooreDMN: The Cowboys are in the final stages of negotiations on a 3-year deal for Carolina defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, a sour… 5 minutes ago Heath Centazzo Source: Cowboys add DL McCoy on 3-year deal https://t.co/pR0aYpc0BK @GlenEwing @HispanicChris @Centazzo 7 minutes ago Kobe Lyon 🇺🇸 RT @toddarcher: The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year deal, according to a source. Like all… 10 minutes ago Dizzed.com Source: Cowboys add DL McCoy on 3-year deal https://t.co/qJOK9sCd8G 20 minutes ago