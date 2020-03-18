Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Source: Cowboys add DL McCoy on 3-year deal

Source: Cowboys add DL McCoy on 3-year deal

ESPN Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year contract, a source told ESPN's Todd Archer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Danteproctorjr_

Danté R. Proctor Jr RT @DavidMooreDMN: The Cowboys are in the final stages of negotiations on a 3-year deal for Carolina defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, a sour… 5 minutes ago

HeathActor

Heath Centazzo Source: Cowboys add DL McCoy on 3-year deal https://t.co/pR0aYpc0BK @GlenEwing @HispanicChris @Centazzo 7 minutes ago

thetwindaddo

Kobe Lyon 🇺🇸 RT @toddarcher: The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year deal, according to a source. Like all… 10 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Source: Cowboys add DL McCoy on 3-year deal https://t.co/qJOK9sCd8G 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.