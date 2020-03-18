AB de Villiers: Dress up in a way that makes you feel comfy, confident

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who was recently roped in as the face of Virat Kohli's clothing brand WROGN, feels that dressing up is very personal, and says "it is important to dress in a way that makes one feel comfortable and confident". When asked about his advice for picking the right clothes, the ace cricketer... 👓 View full article

