Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Covid-19: GoAir begins terminating contractual staff

Covid-19: GoAir begins terminating contractual staff

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Low cost carrier GoAir, which suspended its international operations on Tuesday, has begun issuing termination letters to some of its employees who are on contract, said sources. These would be the first lot of job losses in the Indian airline industry citing COVID-19 impact on revenues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.