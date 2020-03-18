Coronavirus outbreak: Family time, online gaming, workouts are how La Liga players kill time
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Despite all LaLiga matches being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in place across Spain, LaLiga players have kept up their social media activity, posting how they’re spending their time at home. From viral trends to on-line gaming, players have opened their doors to fans across the world.
