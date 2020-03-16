Chelsea’s brilliant gesture means NHS staff can use Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge during coronavirus crisis with Roman Abramovich covering accommodation costs
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The NHS has accepted an offer from Chelsea to make Stamford Bridge’s Millennium Hotel available for medical staff. Roman Abramovich, the club’s owner, came up with the idea, and it was decided NHS staff can stay at the hotel during the coronavirus crisis with Abramovich covering all accommodation costs. This will last for a two-month […]
Roman Abramovich will pay for NHS staff to stay at Chelsea's Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge for at least the next two months after personally taking the... Independent Also reported by •Daily Star •Brighton and Hove News