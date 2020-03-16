Global  

Chelsea’s brilliant gesture means NHS staff can use Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge during coronavirus crisis with Roman Abramovich covering accommodation costs

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The NHS has accepted an offer from Chelsea to make Stamford Bridge’s Millennium Hotel available for medical staff. Roman Abramovich, the club’s owner, came up with the idea, and it was decided NHS staff can stay at the hotel during the coronavirus crisis with Abramovich covering all accommodation costs. This will last for a two-month […]
