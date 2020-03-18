Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > US crude hits 17-yr low as lockdowns spread

US crude hits 17-yr low as lockdowns spread

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Oil prices fell for a third session on Wednesday with US crude futures tumbling to a 17-year low as travel and social lockdowns sparked by the coronavirus epidemic knocked the outlook for demand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. crude plunges to 18-year low as lockdowns spread

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with U.S. crude futures hitting an 18-year low and Brent a 16-year low as Goldman Sachs said lockdowns to counter the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABDULHA84155575

Desh Bhakt RT @drshamamohd: Crude oil prices fall to below $26, the lowest in 17 years While citizens in other countries benefit from this fall in pr… 32 seconds ago

SmhJan

Jan SMH Harper RT @EddyElfenbein: U.S. crude hits 17-year low https://t.co/biBpPkJQJB 2 minutes ago

sum1star

Barbi U.S. crude hits 18-year low as lockdowns, restrictions spread https://t.co/MKL06iPsmT 2 minutes ago

BOEReport

BOE Report U.S. crude hits 18-year low as lockdowns, restrictions spread https://t.co/OcIwmVuLxG 3 minutes ago

strongaurd

Brian Lind U.S. crude hits 18-year low as lockdowns, restrictions spread - Reuters. Why is gas still over $2.00 a gallon in su… https://t.co/lwviJO27ay 4 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb U.S. crude hits 18-year low as lockdowns, restrictions spread https://t.co/vfQfdngnQs #mustread #feedly 7 minutes ago

JrGellein

King Knight 🌊 Pawn RT @financialpost: Oil just hit $25 a barrel, that’s a 17-year low, as demand collapses on coronavirus demand https://t.co/IkSc4p0QT6 https… 12 minutes ago

drshamamohd

Shama Mohamed Crude oil prices fall to below $26, the lowest in 17 years While citizens in other countries benefit from this fal… https://t.co/zkfHGtU9Zh 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.