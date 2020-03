Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

With barely three days left for the execution of death warrant against Akshay Kumar Singh alias Akshay Thakur and other Nirbhaya case convicts, his 29-year-old wife Punita Devi has filed a divorce petition in a family court at Aurangabad in Bihar. Akshay and three other convicts are to be hanged on March 20 in connection with the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.