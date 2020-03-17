Global  

Buffalo mayor asks Bills fans to celebrate Tom Brady's departure from Patriots 'responsibly'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Buffalo mayor Byron Brown asked Bills fans to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "responsbily."
News video: BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots 00:26

 Without saying where he will go, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (Cover photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure [Video]

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure

Patriots fans went to Gillette Stadium Tuesday to stock up on Tom Brady gear. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer? [Video]

Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

Future Hall of Fame New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has announced he will NOT be returning to New England next season.

Opinion: Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots seems even more jarring in turbulent week

Tom Brady and the Patriots, Brady and Belichick, have been constants for years. Given the state of the world, his departure feels even more surreal.
USATODAY.com

Brady the latest star to leave his longtime home

Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots brings an end to one of the NFL’s most memorable eras. It also means fans should prepare for the sight of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

