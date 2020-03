Former Cardiff City star Peter Whittingham is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering head injuries. The 35-year-old was injured in an accidental fall in a pub in Barry earlier this month, South Wales Police have confirmed. There were reports on social media on Tuesday night that Whittingham had passed away, with some of […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail



Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday. According to Reuters, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week. The.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Glam gran polices dating sites to catch scammers (RAW)



A glam great gran polices online dating sites to catch scammers "preying on vulnerable rich older women" after being hounded by DOZENS of fraudsters.Suzanne Parker, 71, started joining dating sites.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former Cardiff and Aston Villa midfielder Whittingham in hospital Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital, South Wales Police have confirmed.

BBC News 2 hours ago



Whittingham hospitalised after fall Former Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham has been hospitalised, South Wales Police have confirmed.

Express and Star 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this