Football clubs losing income due to coronavirus pandemic will be supported by government, says chancellor Rishi Sunak
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The government WILL support those football clubs who lose income from the postponement of matches due to coronavirus, chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted. All professional football in England has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest, while in Scotland matches have been stopped indefinitely amid a worldwide suspension of a number of sporting events […]
With Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing a business rates holiday for all firms in the leisure and hospitality and retail sectors as part of the fight against the... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News