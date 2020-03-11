Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Football clubs losing income due to coronavirus pandemic will be supported by government, says chancellor Rishi Sunak

Football clubs losing income due to coronavirus pandemic will be supported by government, says chancellor Rishi Sunak

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The government WILL support those football clubs who lose income from the postponement of matches due to coronavirus, chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted. All professional football in England has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest, while in Scotland matches have been stopped indefinitely amid a worldwide suspension of a number of sporting events […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov Grants: A lifeline for sport?

Gov Grants: A lifeline for sport? 01:57

 Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes looks at how Government aid for business could help sports clubs and associations hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Holloway: Premier League clubs need us [Video]

Holloway: Premier League clubs need us

Grimsby manager Ian Holloway says Premier League clubs should help clubs in the Football League financially to get through the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:58Published
Rishi Sunak apologies to the House of Commons for advance statement to the media [Video]

Rishi Sunak apologies to the House of Commons for advance statement to the media

Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle has said he is “deeply disappointed” that Chancellor Rishi Sunak addressed the media ahead of his statement to the Commons on measures to tackle coronavirus. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Budget 2020: Extra £210m for Northern Ireland as chancellor unveils £30bn coronavirus battle plan

Budget 2020: Extra £210m for Northern Ireland as chancellor unveils £30bn coronavirus battle planChancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an extra £210m for the Northern Ireland Executive as part of his budget on Wednesday.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The ArgusBBC News

Savings by sector from coronavirus business rates holiday

With Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing a business rates holiday for all firms in the leisure and hospitality and retail sectors as part of the fight against the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.