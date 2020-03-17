Global  

Yes Bank moratorium lifted, resumes banking ops

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
In a big relief for depositors, Yes Bank on Wednesday announced that it has resumed complete banking services, which was stopped after the Reserve Bank of India placed it under moratorium earlier this month.
India's banking crisis: Government rescues fourth-largest bank [Video]

India's banking crisis: Government rescues fourth-largest bank

India's Yes Bank’s rescue comes at a bad time for India’s economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in over six years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
Sensex nosedives by 2,713 points on global cues, Yes Bank surges by 45pc [Video]

Sensex nosedives by 2,713 points on global cues, Yes Bank surges by 45pc

Sensex nosedives by 2,713 points on global cues, Yes Bank surges by 45pc

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking ops resume

Yes Bank on Wednesday announced that it has resumed complete banking services, which was stopped after the RBI placed it under moratorium earlier this month....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAMid-DayZee NewsHindu

Yes Bank resumes banking services as Reserve Bank of India lifts moratorium

Yes Bank also issued a statement, “Our banking services are now operational. Customers can now experience the full suite of our services.”
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

ameyarora

Amey Arora 🌐 Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking ops resume https://t.co/tTTlu8Kv2j via @ameyarora #News 58 minutes ago

DrHanifQ

Dr. Hanif Qureshi IPS A breath of fresh air in an otherwise gloomy scenario. Yes #Bank to resume normal operations! Thank you, @YESBANK… https://t.co/a6ywtsApmr 2 hours ago

raman1315

जङ्गली 🇮🇳 रमण @RahulGandhi What does this mean https://t.co/DnjkFRclRS Please Try to explain 👇👇👇👇 2 hours ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume https://t.co/5XzV8eF1cK Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/XZqSvt9R2X 2 hours ago

akssinghal

Ajay Singhal Yes Bank has resumed its full fledged operations as it has received over ₹10,000 crore from SBI-led consortium ie ₹… https://t.co/e47gNqwyP5 3 hours ago

anilpawarMT

anil pawar Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume https://t.co/H5SlcV2EvI via @timesofindia 3 hours ago

amarjeetsingTOI

Amarjeet Singh Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume https://t.co/Fp5oQiiAHZ Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/BF0U4007bb 4 hours ago

Shankar63593242

Shankarnarayan Good news for the Customers of Yes Bank., - https://t.co/PuL3ekUblL 4 hours ago

