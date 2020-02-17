Global  

Peter Whittingham in hospital with head injuries

Team Talk Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital with head injuries following a fall.

Ex Villa player Whittingham in hospital

Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital with head injuries after a fall.
BBC Local News

Former Cardiff and Aston Villa midfielder Whittingham in hospital

Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital, South Wales Police have confirmed.
BBC News


