Trainer Roger Mayweather, uncle of Floyd, dies

ESPN Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Roger Mayweather, a two-time world champion who also found success as a trainer, died Tuesday. He was 58.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58 00:30

 Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and renowned boxing trainer Roger Mayweather has reportedly died.

50 Cent Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Uncle + Trainer Roger Mayweather Dying

50 Cent Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Uncle + Trainer Roger Mayweather DyingNew York rapper 50 Cent is paying the ultimate respect. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing trainer...
SOHH

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather, dies at 58

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather, has died at the age of 58.
BBC News

Tanner_Wright12

Tanner Wright RT @mshep10: Floyd Mayweather's uncle, legendary boxer and trainer Roger Mayweather, has passed away at the age of 58. ❤🙏❤ https://t.co/yE… 7 seconds ago

JCSura

Juank 'He meant the world to me': Floyd Mayweather rocked by death of uncle and trainer Roger, just days after ex-girlfri… https://t.co/qwgTCBEVgs 1 minute ago

HotRodsbyNHMP

Nailheadmetalpunk Aww to young RIP Roger Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s uncle and trainer, dies at 58 https://t.co/0BQ16ODGhU 3 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 'He meant the world to me': Floyd Mayweather rocked by death of uncle and trainer Roger, just days after ex-girlfri… https://t.co/bExwUicIqa 3 minutes ago

BEdwards_6

Brandon Edwards RT @TMZ: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dead at 58, Legendary Boxing Trainer https://t.co/fMkxfWQ4X5 3 minutes ago

