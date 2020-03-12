Global  

Chicago Bears land QB Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville Jaguars

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Chicago Bears might have found a quarterback to push Mitchell Trubisky, as they landed Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
