Chicago Bears land QB Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chicago Bears might have found a quarterback to push Mitchell Trubisky, as they landed Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Recent related news from verified sources AP source: Jaguars agree to trade QB Nick Foles to Bears JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a...

Seattle Times 20 minutes ago



Nick Foles trade destinations: Top landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP; Colts, Patriots lead the way There are teams that could take a chance on Nick Foles if the Jaguars decide to move him

CBS Sports 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this