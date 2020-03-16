Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is the winner in this divorce from Patriots
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Tom Brady is finalizing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after announcing he will be leaving the New England Patriots. Colin Cowherd details why this will be a win from Brady, and why the now 'weaponless' Patriots will be unwatchable this season.
