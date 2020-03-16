Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is the winner in this divorce from Patriots

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is the winner in this divorce from Patriots

FOX Sports Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is the winner in this divorce from PatriotsTom Brady is finalizing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after announcing he will be leaving the New England Patriots. Colin Cowherd details why this will be a win from Brady, and why the now 'weaponless' Patriots will be unwatchable this season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England 00:59

 Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced via Instagram he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. In a long post, Brady thanked fans and the Patriots organization but said it was time to move on in his football career. Brady and the Patriots...

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay [Video]

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

New England Patriots star quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
WBZ Evening News Update For March 17 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For March 17

Coronavirus cases rise to 218 in Mass.; Restaurants struggling as dining rooms close; Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots; Snow early Thursday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is going to win this divorce against Patriots in the short term

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is going to win this divorce against Patriots in the short termTom Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots has raised questions regarding the relationships between him and the organization. Hear what Colin Cowherd...
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady's free agency is a poker game to gain leverage

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady's free agency is a poker game to gain leverageTeams that were previously interested in signing Tom Brady are reportedly out. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks all the news surrounding Brady's free agency was a...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.