Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester United icon Gary Neville makes hotels free to NHS staff following similar move from Chelsea in fight against coronavirus

Manchester United icon Gary Neville makes hotels free to NHS staff following similar move from Chelsea in fight against coronavirus

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Gary Neville has made an incredible gesture to NHS staff leading the fight against coronavirus by allowing them to stay at his two Manchester hotels free of charge . The nation’s healthcare system is expected to come under immense strain in the coming weeks as the Covid-19 pandemic grows in the UK. Chelsea owner Roman […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus [Video]

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus UFC Fight Night events on March 21, March 28 and April 11 were all postponed on Monday. UFC President Dana White emailed his entire staff with the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly [Video]

A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly

A cornershop has spent more than £5,000 on giving away toilet roll, antibacterial handwash and paracetamol to OAPs - in a Coronavirus 'pack'. Customers over the age of 65 and those with mobility..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Gary Neville opens hotels to NHS staff to help with crisis

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is to open his hotels free of charge to health workers to help with the coronavirus crisis.
BBC Sport

Ex-England defender Neville opens hotels to UK health service staff

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is to open his hotels free of charge to health workers to help with the coronavirus crisis.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentBelfast TelegraphThe Sport ReviewNews24

Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Manchester United icon Gary Neville makes hotels free to NHS staff following simila… https://t.co/7RtxCyV0ev 48 seconds ago

dollarlandforum

Dollarland Manchester United icon Gary Neville makes hotels free to NHS staff following similar move from Chelsea in fight aga… https://t.co/5sbUfMuVWG 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.