Why Kansas should not be called the 2020 men's college basketball national champions

Brian Jantzi @CBCKatie Of course, then the 1918 Spanish Flu should be called the 1918 Kansas City Flu 2 hours ago

kgR @annafifield @Fahrenthold @John_Hudson @smekhennet @derspiegel Then 1918 should be called The Kansas virus pandemic 2 hours ago

Barbara Hoffmann @FrecklesXX20 And it should be called the Kansas flu, that's where it started not Spain. 2 hours ago

William Bentley Blackburn @GiuliusTabernus @cenkuygur @THR Then it should have been called the Kansas flu, shouldn't it have? 4 hours ago

Please Social Distance!—Sherry @ResisterDude @julianborger @girlsreallyrule It should be called the San Diego Flu. The first case reported was a 1… https://t.co/7PryrIVQf1 4 hours ago

MAP @RonHaag69 @rhonda_harbison @washingtonpost Then with your logic, it should have been called the Kansas flu! Just stop 5 hours ago