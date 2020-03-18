Bears give Trubisky competition after disappointing season Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Chicago Bears have been busy the past few days as they try to bounce back from a disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes The Chicago Bears have been busy the past few days as they try to bounce back from a disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this