AEW Dynamite results: Dark Order's 'Exalted One' revealed as Brodie Lee, formerly WWE's Luke Harper Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

From cult follower to cult leader, Brodie Lee is Dark Order's Exalted One 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lanier County Network AEW Dynamite results: Dark Order's 'Exalted One' revealed as Brodie Lee, formerly WWE's Luke Harper - https://t.co/WgfnV33Djr 22 minutes ago elementarty AEW Dynamite Results for March 18, 2020 - Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for M… https://t.co/ntBOXKxBqM 35 minutes ago