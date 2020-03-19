soccerman Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!' The Detroit Lions are ex… https://t.co/tpTxnsoCuP 2 hours ago Sports News Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!' https://t.co/mY7HRXNneO #Sports 2 hours ago James Rodriguez @AustinMcCune33 @AaronWilson_NFL No he's declining and he's 31 yrs old I rather go after Detroit's Darius Slay he's… https://t.co/lTtjO22YSG 3 hours ago Brandon Leopoldus Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!' https://t.co/Ze4rfCi1HI… https://t.co/5oDssqfbmZ 3 hours ago terrylee Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!' https://t.co/uvwYjoDs03 v… https://t.co/kabQED8NnC 4 hours ago Ron Bohning Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!' https://t.co/NbverFDwoI https://t.co/eXSxYFX8Nm 4 hours ago Freep Sports Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!' https://t.co/BEMGmZEW2J 5 hours ago Nick L RT @freep: Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!' https://t.co/Jjur9x3wVA 5 hours ago