Fitness, smartness key for Indian women's cricket team

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Fitness, smartness key for Indian women's cricket teamHaving remained unbeaten in the four group-stage matches and a washout in the semi-final paving the way for a maiden T20 World Cup final, the 'law of averages' finally caught up with the Indian women's cricket team in the summit clash where they were comprehensively beaten by defending champions Australia at the packed Melbourne...
