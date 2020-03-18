Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Corona in India live: 1st +ve case in Chandigarh

Corona in India live: 1st +ve case in Chandigarh

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A 23-year-old woman with a travel history to UK tested positive for novel coronavirus Wednesday late night, the first case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh. The woman, who is a resident of Chandigarh, had returned from England on Sunday morning. Stay with TOI for all updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

S__u__n__Shine

#CoronaVirusUpdates 🌐 #CoronaVirusUpdates 26 new cases in India: including the first case in the Indian Army #CoronavirusPandemic… https://t.co/B4FlUEYdNh 8 hours ago

Mehtajjj

कड़वे सच https://t.co/qS4DubJ1RO -Shared via ZeeNews 9 hours ago

shashank21singh

Shashank Singh Corona Virus Update 18th March: Following #cases have been found positive in India- 1- Noida 1 - Lucknow (KGMU) 2-… https://t.co/fQpzY2cZCj 1 day ago

Tutterupaakam

Anonymous Thamizhan RT @_kandan_: First Case Reported From Army. Corona does not understand posturing. https://t.co/Ivz8LinJOm 1 day ago

_kandan_

கந்தன் First Case Reported From Army. Corona does not understand posturing. https://t.co/Ivz8LinJOm 1 day ago

Sreenivasulu100

Sreenivasulu Upputuru First #corona positive case in #army Coronavirus India Live updates: first case of coronavirus in Indian Army, one… https://t.co/y7HrIvImLb 1 day ago

davenderjangra

Davender Jangra 💯% FB Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India Tally Reaches 147; First Case in Army as Jawan Tests Positive… https://t.co/KfzHrOnrUy 1 day ago

Corona_updatees

#coronavirusupdates RT @NewIndianXpress: A 68-year-old woman, who arrived in India from Abu Dhabi a week back, was quarantined at Government hospital after she… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.