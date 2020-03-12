Global  

ICSE Board class 10,12 exams postponed till Mar 31

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.
ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat

The ICSE Board on Thursday (March 19, 2020) postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat. The Council for the Indian School...
Zee News

Telangana board releases TS SSC 2020 admit card at bsetelangana.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the admit card for the Telangana Board class 10 exams or TS SSC 2020 exams by at its official website,...
DNA


