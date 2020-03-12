ICSE Board class 10,12 exams postponed till Mar 31

Lovepreet2819 RT @ZeeNews: #ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to #coronavirus threat https://t.co/BIGLWSWxKx 7 seconds ago Sujeet Kumar RT @indiatvnews: #BREAKING | ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams due to COVID-19 spread, revised dates to be announced later #Coronavir… 3 minutes ago Zee News #ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to #coronavirus threat https://t.co/BIGLWSWxKx 4 minutes ago MapsofIndia @ANI ICSE board class 10,12 exams postponed Get all the #LiveUpdates of #coronavirusindia here.… https://t.co/s6OnQE78qH 4 minutes ago byju aryad The ICSE board on Thursday postponed class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat, officials sa… https://t.co/N7LRw655xp 5 minutes ago India.com Notably, the revised dates will be announced in due course of time, possibly after the situation improves. https://t.co/AMXvCEfDFV 6 minutes ago Navin Pandey CBSE and ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 examinations due to coronavirus threat. @VarshaEGaikwad what about Maha… https://t.co/IeOoUoxFJZ 6 minutes ago Target is Possible ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat | India News https://t.co/5sB1tYbMwn https://t.co/jDce1bAvoS 6 minutes ago