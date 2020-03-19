On this day in 2007: Shevchenko and Wright-Phillips send Chelsea through to FA Cup semis

Watch as Andriy Shevchenko and Sean Wright Phillips score two stunning goals against Spurs to send Chelsea through to the 2007 FA Cup semi-finals.

