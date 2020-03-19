Global  

F1 moves up mid-season break; Le Mans 24 postponed

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020
Formula One will observe its mid-season shutdown in March and April instead of late summer due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, while the organisers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans have announced a postponement of the iconic endurance race from June to September. "In light of the global impact of the COVID-19 currently affecting...
