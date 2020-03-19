Global  

Nirbhaya case: Convicts to be hanged tomorrow

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020
The Delhi court Thursday dismissed the plea of three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case seeking stay on the execution which is slated for early morning on Friday. The court dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma seeking stay on death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.
