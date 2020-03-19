Global  

Giants to sign Nate Ebner

Pro Football Talk Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tweets about this

ZackBlatt

Zack Rosenblatt RT @MattLombardoNFL: The #Giants signed former #Patriots special teams standout Nate Ebner, as @RapSheet reported. More on the Olympian who… 23 seconds ago

pats_chatter247

Pats Chatter 24/7 RT @NBCSBoston: Nate Ebner is joining his old boss. The Patriots special teams ace is set to sign with Joe Judge's Giants, per a report:… 4 minutes ago

MattLombardoNFL

Matt Lombardo The #Giants signed former #Patriots special teams standout Nate Ebner, as @RapSheet reported. More on the Olympian… https://t.co/LSVHms1iZN 5 minutes ago

MarcErnay

Marc Ernay RT @NESN: The Giants reportedly are set to sign Nate Ebner, who becomes the latest Patriots free agent to reunite with a former New England… 7 minutes ago

NESN

NESN The Giants reportedly are set to sign Nate Ebner, who becomes the latest Patriots free agent to reunite with a form… https://t.co/W5rTLQSt6y 15 minutes ago

Kelltaly222

Kelley Marie And the hits just keep on coming this week. Please don't go @NateEbner 😭 https://t.co/t9ptAdx1sp 20 minutes ago

_fad__non_flipp

Johnathan aka Ivan RT @ProFootballTalk: Giants to sign Nate Ebner https://t.co/HRUFo2hCdj 25 minutes ago

BIGBLUE4LyF

𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖄 𝕵𝕽.🐺 RT @TheGiantsWire: Report: Giants expected to sign special teams ace Nate Ebner #nyg #giants #patriots #NFL https://t.co/9QyNOTFTwy 30 minutes ago

