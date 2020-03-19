Global  

No foreign flights to land in India from March 22

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
India has barred all scheduled international commercial flights from Sunday, March 22 for a week as the deadly coronavirus continued to spread. India gets around 300 flights from abroad every week.
