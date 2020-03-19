Global  

Premier League ban extended to end of April due to coronavirus crisis

Independent Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The suspension of all professional football in England has been increased until the end of April, a joint-statement from the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, Women's Professional Game has confirmed.
News video: Coronavirus: Premier League Round-up

Coronavirus: Premier League Round-up 02:29

 Inside Sport gives you the latest on what all 20 Premier League clubs are doing during the coronavirus pandemic

Willian willing to play out Premier League season with Chelsea

Willian has pledged to play for Chelsea beyond the end of his contract if the Premier League requires a summer finish due to the coronavirus.
English football fixtures suspended until at least 30 April, Premier League, FA and EFL agree as coronavirus continues to disrupt life

English football has been suspended until at least 30 April. On Thursday, club bosses discussed, via video conference, the best way to finish the season which is...
