Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett's reaction to Tom Brady news: 'We're going to the championship'

Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett's reaction to Tom Brady news: 'We're going to the championship'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is pumped about quarterback Tom Brady's arrival to Tampa Bay, to say the least.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay 01:40

 New England Patriots star quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gloria Tso reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buccaneers Fan Living In Boston Is Pretty Happy Tom Brady Likely To Sign With Tampa [Video]

Buccaneers Fan Living In Boston Is Pretty Happy Tom Brady Likely To Sign With Tampa

Most New Englanders are not very happy that Tom Brady is taking his talents to Tampa Bay. That is not the case for Damon Brown.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:47Published
6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady expected to sign with the Bucs [Video]

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady expected to sign with the Bucs

Finally, some good news for Bucs fans as NFL icon Tom Brady is expected to join the Buccaneers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shaq Barrett on Tom Brady: We should make a lot of noise this year


Pro Football Talk

Shannon Sharpe reacts to reports Tom Brady will sign with Tampa Bay

Shannon Sharpe reacts to reports Tom Brady will sign with Tampa BayIn reaction to reports Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shannon Sharpe explains why he isn't surprised Brady left New England.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.