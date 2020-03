Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago



Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35 00:40 Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago. Whittingham suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an "accidental fall".