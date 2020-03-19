Sport24.co.za | Major League Rugby cancels remainder of 2020 campaign

Global  

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Major League Rugby, the 12-team North American league has announced that it will cancel the remainder of the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: 'Rugby League will survive coronavirus'

'Rugby League will survive coronavirus' 01:05

 Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield says the sport will survive the coronavirus pandemic in whatever form and gives an update on his players.

