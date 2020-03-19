Global  

Cardiff City 'heartbroken' by Peter Whittingham's death as club issue statement

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Cardiff City 'heartbroken' by Peter Whittingham's death as club issue statement'The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him', Cardiff City said
Chopra 'devastated' by Whittingham death

Chopra ‘devastated’ by Whittingham death 01:09

 Michael Chopra pays tribute to former Cardiff City team-mate Peter Whittingham who has died at the age of 35.

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago. Whittingham suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have..

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain's war heroes

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Cardiff City issue statement on Peter Whittingham as club legend fights for life

Cardiff City issue statement on Peter Whittingham as club legend fights for lifeThe Bluebirds have thanked fans for their messages of support
Wales Online

Peter Whittingham death: Tributes paid to Cardiff City legend who died aged 35

Whittingham died after suffering serious head injuries at a pub in Barry from what South Wales Police described as an 'accidental fall'
Independent Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC Local NewsDerby TelegraphWales OnlineBBC NewsDaily StarBBC Sport

