Ionescu named 1st team All-American a 3rd time
Thursday, 19 March 2020 (
30 minutes ago)
Sabrina Ionescu has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-American. She was joined on the first team by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.
