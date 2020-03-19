Global  

Ionescu named 1st team All-American a 3rd time

ESPN Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Sabrina Ionescu has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-American. She was joined on the first team by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ionescu headlines AP All-America women’s basketball team

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-American. The Oregon senior shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark...
Seattle Times

