Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Formula One postpones major rules revamp to 2022

Formula One postpones major rules revamp to 2022

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Formula One has postponed sweeping technical changes from 2021 to 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport announced on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled [Video]

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus. Fans had already waited at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published
Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus [Video]

Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus on Friday (March 13).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Formula One postpones both Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix

Opening four rounds of the 2020 Formula One season has been postponed with no guarantee that the Dutch Grand Prix in May will take place
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.