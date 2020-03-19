'Ridiculous, eerie': Closed door NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys gets panned Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The North Queensland Cowboys have blown the Canterbury Bulldogs off the park in the first half to open its account for the season with a 24-16 win amid eerie scenes at ANZ Stadium.While it was clear the crowds were going to be limited... 👓 View full article

