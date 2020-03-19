Global  

Rams release Gurley, Matthews to help with cap

ESPN Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Saddled by salary cap issued after mega-deals for a number of players over the past 20 months, the Rams have released RB Todd Gurley and LB Clay Matthews.
