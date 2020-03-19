Rams release Gurley, Matthews to help with cap

Rams House RT @TheRamsWire: Salary cap implications of Rams releasing Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews https://t.co/3T6zHyJuZl 9 seconds ago

Silliiii RT @VoiceOfTheStar: OK my turn. Current cap space prior to the release of Gurley and Matthews, factoring in each of three hits you mention… 22 seconds ago

Don Malliano 👑🐊 RT @Safid_Deen: Rams' release of Gurley and Clay Matthews is another reminder of how fleeting Super Bowl windows are for teams. Pats, Rams,… 35 seconds ago

Rafael Baez II RT @AroundTheNFL: Rams release LB Clay Matthews after just one season https://t.co/99dAhQAk9D https://t.co/ZglKIy0xqk 36 seconds ago

Patrik [No C] Walker OK my turn. Current cap space prior to the release of Gurley and Matthews, factoring in each of three hits you men… https://t.co/MLvwjvO2xP 2 minutes ago

Tre Appleton Jr. Rams release RB Todd Gurley, LB Clay Matthews - via @ESPN App https://t.co/XyiJv17gDF 3 minutes ago

Jimmy G Montana RT @NinersNation: The Rams have released Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews. They’ve also placed Brandin Cooks on the trading block. Remember wh… 4 minutes ago