Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Saints Coach Sean Payton Is N.F.L.’s First Coronavirus Case

Saints Coach Sean Payton Is N.F.L.’s First Coronavirus Case

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Payton was tested on Monday after experiencing symptoms the day before.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first known COVID-19 case in the NFL.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •cbs4.comIndependentReutersCBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.