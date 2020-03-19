

Recent related news from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: Rams tried to downplay Todd Gurley situation — I'm not surprised he's gone Shannon Sharpe isn't surprised that RB Todd Gurley has just been cut from the Los Angeles Rams. Hear why Shannon saw this coming.

FOX Sports 3 hours ago



Skip Bayless: ‘ I am horrified by the Rams cutting Todd Gurley’ Skip Bayless reacts to the Los Angeles Rams releasing Todd Gurley today. Hear what Skip had to say about the Rams' move.

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this