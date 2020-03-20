Global  

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart confirmed Thursday on Twitter he is the Boston Celtics player who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus

Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus 01:44

 A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them of the situation.

6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus

6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus

A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them..

Officials Announce First Child In Maryland Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Officials Announce First Child In Maryland Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Officials Announce First Child In Maryland Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Encore Boston Harbor workers put on paid leave after visitor tests positive

A person who recently visited the Encore Boston Harbor casino later tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Boston Globe has identified...
Sport24.co.za | South African golfer tests positive for coronavirus

Unheralded South African golfer Victor Lange has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday.
