Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.
News video: Demi Lovato moves in with family after coronavirus scare

Demi Lovato moves in with family after coronavirus scare 00:36

 Demi Lovato has moved in with her family after revealing during an Instagram Live chat with Miley Cyrus, that someone in her Los Angeles apartment complex has tested positive for the coronavirus.

