Justice has finally been done, women will feel safer now: Nirbhaya’s mother after hanging

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya ‘Nyay Diwas’ (day of justice), says Nirbhaya’s father.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Convicts lawyer challenged me that convicts will never be executed Nirbhaya mother [Video]

Convicts lawyer challenged me that convicts will never be executed Nirbhaya mother

Convicts lawyer challenged me that convicts will never be executed Nirbhaya mother

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
Tactic to delay hanging rejected Nirbhaya’s mother after convict petiton dismissed [Video]

Tactic to delay hanging rejected Nirbhaya’s mother after convict petiton dismissed

Tactic to delay hanging rejected Nirbhaya’s mother after convict petiton dismissed

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Asha Devi flashes victory sign, say justice has been served, March 20 will be remembered as Nirbhaya Nyay Divas

Nirbhaya's mother said that after the final order of Supreme court to hang the convicts was approved she hugged the picture of her daughter and said ''you got...
Zee News

Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020) at Delhi's Tihar Central Jail. In her first reaction,...
Zee News

Tweets about this

IAmRidiculous5

♥ ❥ RT @jessy79174614: #nirbhayaconvicts finally justice has been done 19 seconds ago

PoojaSing90

Pooja Singh Finally Justice has been done ⚖️ All four convicts of Nirbhaya case have been hanged to death . #Nirbhaya #NirbhayaJustice 5 minutes ago

manasmahodaya

Manas Mahodaya RT @isahibakaur: Finally justice has been done 🙏 https://t.co/3oGXcawkgb 7 minutes ago

iamkunalarora

Kunal Arora RT @isahibakaur: Finally justice has been done 🙏 8 minutes ago

isahibakaur

Sahiba Kaur 💕 Finally justice has been done 🙏 https://t.co/3oGXcawkgb 11 minutes ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said after four… https://t.co/JFda3WnPP4 18 minutes ago

Karan14133189

HINDU Karan RT @kktotlani: #NirbhayaCase Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said after… 18 minutes ago

ravikant27

Ravikant Sinha Even though delayed but finally justice has been done.Nirbhaya case got 7 years long waited justice. Truth always p… https://t.co/H1c2u2TNU0 20 minutes ago

