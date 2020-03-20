Global  

COVID-19 pandemic: Shane Warne's distillery stops making gin, starts producing hand sanitiser

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Cricket legend Shane Warne's distillery has started manufacturing hand sanitiser instead of gin to make up for the shortage of the alcohol-based solution and "save lives" from the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has so far claimed over 9000 lives and infected more than 2,00,000 people across the world.

Instead...
