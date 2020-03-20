COVID-19 pandemic: Shane Warne's distillery stops making gin, starts producing hand sanitiser
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Cricket legend Shane Warne's distillery has started manufacturing hand sanitiser instead of gin to make up for the shortage of the alcohol-based solution and "save lives" from the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has so far claimed over 9000 lives and infected more than 2,00,000 people across the world.
