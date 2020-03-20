India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Friday, 20 March 2020 () India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women.
Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020. A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending. The public prosecutor informed the court that the second mercy pleas...
