Randy Orton vs. Edge 'should be the main event' at WrestleMania — Paige makes her case

FOX Sports Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Randy Orton vs. Edge ‘should be the main event’ at WrestleMania — Paige makes her caseIn discussing which matches she's most looking forward to watching at WresleMania, Paige said the Randy Orton vs. Edge match deserves to be the main event, laying out why those two should be taking center stage.
Tweets about this

gurl_chris28

Female Creative Artist RT @EKCone909: Randy Orton’s promo was absolutely great. This is the ONLY match I’m looking forward to most, Orton vs Edge! Outside of thi… 20 minutes ago

AhYezzir

ΛĿΣXΛПDΣЯ. When The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns main evented. Fans: THIS IS WRONG. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES SHOULD ALWAYS MAIN EVE… https://t.co/WdK1hEgO3r 33 minutes ago

Leclair1995

Nathan Leclair Both nights have 2 main events I think they should be WWE Title match and Randy Orton vs Edge. #WrestleMania #WWE #RAW 47 minutes ago

EKCone909

The Insurgent Wrestling Fan Who Is Against WWE Randy Orton’s promo was absolutely great. This is the ONLY match I’m looking forward to most, Orton vs Edge! Outsi… https://t.co/QhGIqmARv7 51 minutes ago

Adi10_7

ADITYA.Y.GUJARATHI @WWE @RandyOrton @RealMickFoley should be the special guest refree in this last man standing match between Edge and… https://t.co/AU1fzw1cPA 58 minutes ago

Gamerfan89

Fortminorproject Edge vs Randy Orton I’am sure they will have the fight more than in the ring and be just about all over the perform… https://t.co/J6jwoC34x1 1 hour ago

SPBITW9

Seth Brooks Randy Orton answers Edge’s challenge next, this should be fantastic #RAW 1 hour ago

TuckerWhite94

𝓣𝓾𝓬𝓴𝓮𝓻 𝓦𝓱𝓲𝓽𝓮 🏳️‍🌈 So in addition to Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, we've got Randy Orton vs. Edge. I know #WWE repeats a lot, but why are… https://t.co/UAFvuT32X6 4 hours ago

